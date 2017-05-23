คำค้นหา

PerforMax Total Face Mask, over-the-nose cushion, four-point headgear, multi-patient, L EE/SE, Large

Standard elbow (SE), 10 pack

Key benefits: Pediatric to adult extra large size fits most patients. Perimeter facial contact supports comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view of the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce patient claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Ventilation NIV Mask
Ventilation NIV Mask
Application Site
  • Full Face
Patient Application
  • Adult
Headgear
  • Four-point
Product details
Product details
Patient Application
  • Multi-patient Use
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 0.3629 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1/each
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Elbow
  • EE Leak 2 and SE
Size
  • Large
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

