PerforMax Total Face Mask, over-the-nose cushion, four-point headgear, single-use, S SE, Small

Standard elbow (SE), 10 pack

Key benefits: Available for adult and pediatric patients (7 years or older and > 20kg). Perimeter facial contact increases comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view provided by the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce the feeling of claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Ventilation NIV Mask
Ventilation NIV Mask
Application Site
  • Full Face
Patient Application
  • Pediatric patients 7 years or older and > 20kg
Headgear
  • Four-point
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Esprit, V200
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Dual limb circuit
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 2.5174 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 Pack
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Elbow
  • SE
Size
  • Small
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

