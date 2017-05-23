คำค้นหา

AF531 Single Patient Use

NIV Mask KIT

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

This mask series has optional interchangeable elbows. It comes with the Entrainment Elbow (EE).

ติดต่อเรา

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • CAPSTRAP
Elbow
  • EE Leak 1
Size
  • Large
quantity
  • 5 PK
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pk
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, Focus, V60, Trilogy, V680
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 8.1 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • CAPSTRAP
Elbow
  • EE Leak 1
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pk
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • CAPSTRAP
Elbow
  • EE Leak 1
Size
  • Large
quantity
  • 5 PK
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pk
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, Focus, V60, Trilogy, V680
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 8.1 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด