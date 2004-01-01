คำค้นหา

PerforMax Total Face Mask

Entrainment elbow (EE), Leak 1, 5 pack

These detachable, single-use elbows are for use with PerforMax and AF531 masks.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP devices
Use with Philips Supplies
  • PerforMax and AF531 masks
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

