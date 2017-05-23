PerforMax Total Face Mask, over-the-nose cushion, four-point headgear, multi-patient, XL EE, Extra Large Entrainment elbow (EE), Leak 2 (vented), 10 pack

Key benefits: Pediatric to adult extra large size fits most patients. Perimeter facial contact supports comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view of the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce patient claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).