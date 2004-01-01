คำค้นหา

PerforMax Four-Point Headgear 9/Pk

NIV Mask

Replace soiled headgear for better patient comfort

Product details
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single patient Use
Size
  • Extra Large
Unit of Measure
  • 9 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Supplies
  • PerforMax
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
