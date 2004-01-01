คำค้นหา

PerforMax Pediatric Total Face Mask,, over-the-nose cushion, four-point headgear, XXS SE, XX Small

Standard elbow (SE), 5 pack

SE, yellow headgear, Crayons

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Ventilation NIV Mask
Ventilation NIV Mask
Application Site
  • Full Face
Patient Application
  • For patients 1 year or older and > 7 kg
Headgear
  • Four-point
Product details
Product details
Patient Application
  • Single patient Use
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Dual limb circuit
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Esprit, V200
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.6329 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 5/pack
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Elbow
  • SE
Size
  • Extra extra Small
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

