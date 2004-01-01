คำค้นหา

HeartStart MRx NR Quick Cards Available in English only

Training

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Durable Quick Card set provides a quick summary of and easy-to-understand steps for defibrillation, pacing, ECG monitoring, 12-Lead ECGs, vital signs monitoring, trending, Q-CPR, IntelliVue Networking, manual operation and AED operation.

ติดต่อเรา

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Language
  • English
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart MRx M3535A, M3536A
Package Weight
  • .522 kg
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Language
  • English
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Language
  • English
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart MRx M3535A, M3536A
Package Weight
  • .522 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด