Durable Quick Card set provides a quick summary of and easy-to-understand steps for defibrillation, pacing, ECG monitoring, 12-Lead ECGs, vital signs monitoring, trending, Q-CPR, IntelliVue Networking, manual operation and AED operation.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
|Unit of Measure
|
|Language
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Package Weight
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Language
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Language
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Package Weight
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด