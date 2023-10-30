Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward-compatible, private, and secure virtual imaging solution. ROCC connects remote imaging experts at a command center/workspace with technologists at scanning locations that span organization and geography.
Real-time virtual collaboration platform
Virtual/remote access for imaging experts to view the scanner console
Multi-vendor, multi-site, multi-modality
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
The backbone of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is a customizable server and storage configuration that offers management of image repositories, comprehensive LIS interoperability, and tailored network options. This component enables comprehensive integration with your institute’s information systems, creating a network for histology image sharing with features like automatic data management that positively impact laboratory effectiveness.
