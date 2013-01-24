หน้าแรก
Lung Cancer Orchestrator An integrated lung cancer patient management system

Lung Cancer Orchestrator

An integrated lung cancer patient management system

The Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated lung cancer patient management system for both CT lung screening programs and incidental pulmonary findings programs that monitors patients through various steps of their lung cancer screening and treatment decision journey. Enhancing confidence with automated tools, the Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify and keep more patients – and streamline workflows. Providing a complete solution, the system also comes equipped with the Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator to help facilitate collaborative clinical decision making.

Lung Cancer Screening Manager

The Lung Cancer Screening Manager utilizes a defined and proven set of steps to ensure the proper follow-up of screening examinations and diagnostic testing is completed on time. Results are then communicated to the participant, their primary care physician, and can be uploaded and documented in the Electronic Medical Record (EMR).
Seamless Integration

As lung cancer screening patients are progressing through their annual screenings and diagnostic follow-ups, the system captures required and optional data elements. Required data can be seamlessly uploaded to the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR). With Integration into the EMR, data population within the Lung Cancer Screening Manager is fast and efficient, helping to reduce administrative tasks, and allowing more time for patient care.
Incidental Nodule Manager

Philips Incidental Nodule Manager helps identify suspicious pulmonary findings in patients that might otherwise be overlooked. It uses Natural Language Processing to mine radiology reports for the relevant keywords to trigger referral for follow up, management and treatment. Using multiple methods for analysis and checking, Philips aims to help ensure patients are not lost to follow up.
Automated patient management tools

The system has the ability to enroll patients in a management protocol with automated notifications, reminders and status updates. Users can monitor and manage patient status using convenient and secure web-based tools.
Collaborative lung tumor boards

The Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator securely integrates clinical patient information together from disparate sources – including EMRs, lab systems, pathology, radiology and genomics. The result is one dashboard for users to view entire patient profiles at once. Integrating lung cancer screening management and incidental pulmonary findings programs, Tumor Board Collaborator automates routine administrative and instructive tasks based on your established workflow protocols.
Robust tumor board features

With a rich dashboard, the Tumor Board application can help clinicians navigate through their patient’s history and provide quick access to relevant reports and radiology and pathology images. Its cloud-based implementation allows for multiple users to view pertinent data at the same time, and to access information wherever needed. Giving multidisciplinary teams the tools to schedule, prepare, and manage tumor board reviews, the Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator helps facilitate and streamline clinical decision making.
