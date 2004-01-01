External paddles with PCI For Philips HeartStart XL Monitor/Defibrillators. Includes two paddles with one connector.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Use with non Philips products
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with non Philips products
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with non Philips products
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด