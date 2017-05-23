คำค้นหา

AED Wall Mount and Signage Bundle

Accessories

A convenient bundle of a wall mount to house the AED, a wall sign, an awareness placard and 4 awareness posters to increase visibility of the AED and to help raise awareness of employees, members of the public and other passers-by.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, M3860A, M3861A, M5066A, 861282
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 1.04 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bundle
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

