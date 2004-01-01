คำค้นหา

IntelliBridge EC10

Medical device interfacing module

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

How do you bring together key patient information in care environments from diverse equipment? The IntelliBridge EC10 module consolidates data from bedside devices to display on IntelliVue patient monitors and transmit to clinical and hospital information systems.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview
To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.
Click here for more information
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.
Consolidated information enhances patient management
Consolidated information enhances patient management

Consolidated information enhances patient management

The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.

Consolidated information enhances patient management

Consolidated information enhances patient management
The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.

Consolidated information enhances patient management

The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.
Click here for more information
Consolidated information enhances patient management
Consolidated information enhances patient management

Consolidated information enhances patient management

The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers
The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.
Click here for more information
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.
  • Your link to a comprehensive patient overview
  • Consolidated information enhances patient management
  • Compatible with devices from major manufacturers
See all features
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview
To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.
Click here for more information
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview
Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

Your link to a comprehensive patient overview

To simplify patient data acquisition our IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects real-time information from up to four medical devices right at the POC. These include ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. This information is displayed on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors and can be forwarded to central monitoring, nurse paging, and documentation systems.
Consolidated information enhances patient management
Consolidated information enhances patient management

Consolidated information enhances patient management

The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.

Consolidated information enhances patient management

Consolidated information enhances patient management
The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.

Consolidated information enhances patient management

The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.
Click here for more information
Consolidated information enhances patient management
Consolidated information enhances patient management

Consolidated information enhances patient management

The IntelliBridge EC10 interface collects physiologic parameters, waveforms, device settings, and alarm data. This data can be displayed on the IntelliVue patient monitor and also forwarded to the central surveillance system for further processing. This can include alarm forwarding to a paging system for ICU nurses or uploading the data into an electronic patient record.
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers
The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.
Click here for more information
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers
Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

Compatible with devices from major manufacturers

The IntelliBridge EC10 interfacing solution highlights our commitment to open systems. Hospitals can use Philips patient monitors with devices from a range of major manufacturers. These include MAQUET, Draeger, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, Covidien, Puritan Bennett, Edwards Life Sciences and more.
  • 3rd party names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด