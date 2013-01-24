หน้าแรก
Philips - คลิกที่นี่เพื่อไปที่หน้าหลัก

คำค้นหา

Vereos Proven accuracy inspires confidence

Vereos Digital PET/CT

Proven accuracy inspires confidence

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Supported by rigorous clinical evidence, Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution . With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established total solution to reveal more, earlier, to help you improve patient care and manage costs.

ติดต่อเรา

Media Gallery

Features
Improved lesion detectability

Improved lesion detectability

While visualization of small lesions is essential for clinicians to diagnose, stage and monitor therapy in oncology patients, in molecular imaging, the challenge is being able to detect these small lesions reliably [1]. Vereos provides improved detectability & characterization of small lesions [2]
Low PET dose

Low PET dose

Dose reduction in PET radiopharmaceutical administration does not have to be a trade-off between radiation exposure and diagnostic image quality. Utilizing appropriate reconstruction algorithms, reduced dose can be administered with no reduction in diagnostic confidence. Vereos provides uncompromised lesion detectability & quantification at 1/2 the PET dose [3]
Fast scans

Fast scans

Fast scanning allows patients to spend less time in the scanner, enhancing the overall patient experience. Vereos provides uncompromised lesion detectability at 1/10 the time [4]
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

With the highest count rate in the industry , Vereos provides enhanced diagnostic confidence with emerging applications that use short half-life tracers.

How does Philips Digital Photon Counting technology work?

DigitalPET header scanguy

The Vereos PET/CT with Philips proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology reduces the traditional tradeoffs between sensitivity gains and resolution gains. It positions you to go beyond the current limitations in PET/CT imaging and improve patient care. Visit the Digital PET Learning Center to learn more!

 

  • Find out how Philips proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology works
  • Scroll through the body scan to see the difference between analog* and digital PET images
  • See how your patients benefit

 

Explore the Digital PET Learning Center to learn more

 

*GEMINI TF 16

Pioneering Perspectives: Experiences with the world’s first and only digital PET/CT  

OSU combined

 

 

 

Hear from early adopters of the Vereos digital PET/CT at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center about what it means to have a true partner in innovation.

Pet CT dr. Knopp video

Dr. Michael Knopp, MD, PhD, discusses partnering with Philips and how the Vereos digital PET/CT is a major leap in the advancement of PET imaging.

 

 " I look for a partner that is committed to the innovation we need."

Jun Zhang video

Dr. Jun Zhang, PhD, DABR, shares why he personally believes that the Vereos digital PET/CT system is a game-changer in the field of Nuclear Medicine.

 

"I personally believe (this system) is going to change the world in the field of nuclear medicine."

Katherine Binzel video

Katherine Binzel, PhD, shares her overall enthusiasm for the Vereos digital PET/CT and ease of the workflow.

 

 

             "...it is the future of medicine."

  • [1] Hussain T, Nguyen QT. Molecular Imaging for Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery. Advanced drug delivery reviews. 2014;66:90-100. doi:10.1016/j.addr.2013.09.007.
  • [2] Nguyen NC,  Image Quality and Diagnostic Performance of a Digital PET Prototype in Patients with Oncologic Diseases: Initial Experience and Comparison with Analog PET, J Nucl Med 2015; 56:1378–1385
  • [3] Knopp,M, Binzel,K, Bardos,P, Knopp,M, Wright,C, Zhang,J, Nagar,V, Hall,N, Maniawski,P, Next Generation Digital PET/CT: A Phase I Intra-Individual Comparison with Current Photomultiplier TOF PET/CT. Radiological Society of North America 2015 Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, November 29 - December 4, 2015, Chicago IL.
  • [4] Zhang J., Evaluation of speed of PET acquisition: How fast can we go? - A validation of list mode PET simulation approach with true acquisitions, SNMMI 2017

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand