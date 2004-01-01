คำค้นหา

D2cwc Transducer

Non-imaging transducer

Learn more about the Philips D2cwc Transducer non-imaging transducer in the specification table below.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Array Type
  • Non-imaging
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 2 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Adult cardiology applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
