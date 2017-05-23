คำค้นหา

Recording Paper box of 5 rolls, monitoring, thermal

Roll

Thermal array recorder paper, box of 5 rolls

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Paper Roll
Paper Roll
Paper Size
  • 5.8 cm x 30.5 m (2.3'' x 100')
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863067, 863068, 863072, 863074, 863077, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863265, 863266, 863278
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Roll
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • No
Package Weight
  • .480 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 5 rolls per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

