คำค้นหา

Owner Manual, FRx English

Manual

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Owner’s manual for the Philips HeartStart FRx Defibrillator.

ติดต่อเรา

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Language
  • English
Use with Philips Equipment
  • FRx 861304
Package Weight
  • .130 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Language
  • English
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Language
  • English
Use with Philips Equipment
  • FRx 861304
Package Weight
  • .130 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด