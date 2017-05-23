คำค้นหา

The rugged FRx carry case made of wipeable urethane was designed to hold the FRx defibrillator as well as its main accessories and supplies. The carrying case is intended for use in environments where the defibrillator is protected from moisture and harsh treatment

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .800
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = per package
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

