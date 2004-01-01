คำค้นหา

HeartStart XL Data Card

Data card for HeartStart XL Defibrillator/Monitor. The data card stores continuous ECG waveforms and events on a type II PCMCIA card. Data can be transferred using a flash card reader from the card to a personal computer for use with Philips HeartStart Event Review data management software.

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M4735A
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 1 data card
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
