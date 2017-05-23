Adult Radiolucent Electrode (foam) solid gel monitoring electrode Electrode ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Disposable, radiolucent foam, solid adhesive gel electrode for use with X-ray procedures. Silver/Silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, non-metallic snap, pre-gelled; Oval shape, 43 mm x 36 mm size; 30 per pack, 600 electrodes/case; Sized for smaller adults; Shelf life: at least 6 months. Can be used with all Philips Adult ECG Monitoring.
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment Product Category Product Type CE Certified Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use Package Weight Packaging Unit Not manufactured with natural rubber latex Minimum Shelf Life Sterile OR Non-Sterile ECG Electrode
