The FR3 Infant/Child Key with tether is designed for use with the HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator when treating an infant or child who is under 55 lbs (25kgs) or 8 years old. Once the Infant/Child Key is inserted, the FR3 automatically reduces the defibrillation therapy to an appropriate level for children. Prescription required.
