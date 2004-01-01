Training Pads III are a combination of two parts, each available separately: Replacement Training Pads III (989803150181), typically provides 100 uses. They require the Interconnect Cable for Replacement Training Pads III (989803150201), and are designed to outlast several Replacement Training Pads III.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด