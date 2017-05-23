HeartStart Adult Defibrillator Pads ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Recommended for patients 8 years and older, or above 55lbs (25kg). Constucted of a thin flexible conductor sandwiched between a protective non-conductive backing and a hydro-gel adhesive, these pads may be used for ECG monitoring, external pacing, synchronized cardioversion and defibrillation. The robust lead wire connector is ergonomically designed, enabling fast and easy insertion.
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads Patient Application Recommended Patient Weight Conductor Surface Area Leadwire Length Temperature Range for Storage Product details
Product details Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M4735A, M3535A, 861388, 861389, 05-10200 Product Category Product Type CE Certified Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use Package Weight Packaging Unit Not manufactured with natural rubber latex Minimum Shelf Life Sterile OR Non-Sterile Use with Other Supplies Defibrillation Pads
