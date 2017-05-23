HeartStart Adult Defibrillator Pads

Recommended for patients 8 years and older, or above 55lbs (25kg). Constucted of a thin flexible conductor sandwiched between a protective non-conductive backing and a hydro-gel adhesive, these pads may be used for ECG monitoring, external pacing, synchronized cardioversion and defibrillation. The robust lead wire connector is ergonomically designed, enabling fast and easy insertion.