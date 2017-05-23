คำค้นหา

HeartStart Adult Preconnect Multifunction

Pads

Preconnect disposable adult multifunction electrode pads with plug style connector for Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillators. The leads-out wires and an easy to open package were designed for fast deployment of pads and reduced wire tangles. These preconnect pads, when used in combination with Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillator and a HeartStart hands free therapy pad cable, will contribute to reducing time to defibrillation.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, M4735A, M3508A, M3507A, 05-10200, M3507A, 05-10000, 05-10100
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 10 sets
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M3508A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/> 10 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 75 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 15° - 35°C (59° - 95°F)
