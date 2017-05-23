ECG Trunk Cable AAMI/IEC IEC Telemetry Telemetry Cable

ECG Trunk Cable. AAMI/IEC. Connects MX40 Series 3, 5 and 6 wire lead sets to 12-pin ECG socket instruments (used on Bedside Monitors). Trunk Cable length = 2.7 m (9 ft). Reusable. 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.