Philips adapter cable for Masimo rainbow SET™ pulse oximetry helps to overcome the challenges of low perfusion and motion artifact that limit conventional pulse oximetry. This straight connector adapter cable is for use with rainbow and M-LNCS SpO2 Sensors. Masimo part number 3342. Note: Use only with Masimo rainbow™ enabled-monitors.
