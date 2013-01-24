หน้าแรก
Charging Station Power

For charging the wireless module and monitor batteries 989803152881 (9065), 989803191341, and 989803169491.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Battery Type
  • Lithium ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865214, 865323, 865353, 866120, 866186
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

