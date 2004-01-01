Sweet-Ease Sweet-Heart Cup
Sucrose cup holder
ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
The Sweet-Heart holder is designed to snugly hold the Sweet-Ease cup and prevent it from tipping. The Sweet-Ease cup allows a pacifier to be dipped into the cup filled with a sucrose solution.
Features
- Cell foam
-
Cell foam can be easily disinfected
The Sweet-Heart holder is made from closed cell foam that can be easily cleaned and disinfected using standard hospital solutions.
Cell foam can be easily disinfected
The Sweet-Heart holder is made from closed cell foam that can be easily cleaned and disinfected using standard hospital solutions.
Cell foam can be easily disinfected
The Sweet-Heart holder is made from closed cell foam that can be easily cleaned and disinfected using standard hospital solutions.
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page Continue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด