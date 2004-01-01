คำค้นหา

Bulb-style

Nasal aspirator

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

The First Years® bulb-style nasal aspirator provides gentle suction to remove excess mucus or secretions from baby’s nasal passage, and is easy to use and clean. It is an officially-licensed product of the American Red Cross.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
Pull-out plug

Pull-out plug simplifies cleaning

This nasal aspirator has an over-insertion guard and a pull-out plug to allow thorough cleaning.

Pull-out plug simplifies cleaning

This nasal aspirator has an over-insertion guard and a pull-out plug to allow thorough cleaning.

Pull-out plug simplifies cleaning

This nasal aspirator has an over-insertion guard and a pull-out plug to allow thorough cleaning.
  • Pull-out plug
See all features
Pull-out plug

Pull-out plug simplifies cleaning

This nasal aspirator has an over-insertion guard and a pull-out plug to allow thorough cleaning.

Pull-out plug simplifies cleaning

This nasal aspirator has an over-insertion guard and a pull-out plug to allow thorough cleaning.

Pull-out plug simplifies cleaning

This nasal aspirator has an over-insertion guard and a pull-out plug to allow thorough cleaning.
shopping cart white 50px

Healthcare professionals - shop for mother & child care products

Buy online

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด