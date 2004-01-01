BBG nasal aspirator
Nasal aspirator
ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Developed in conjunction with Miami Children’s Hospital, the BBG nasal aspirator allows efficient, non-invasive suction of the nasal cavity.
Features
- Two sizes
-
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page Continue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website. I understand
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด