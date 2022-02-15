คำค้นหา

ใหม่

dS TorsoCardiac coil

MR coil

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

The dS (dStream) TorsoCardiac coil is an integral part of the SmartWorkflow. This thin, flat, lightweight anterior coil easily fits around each patient's body shape for fast, efficient, and comfortable scanning. SmartWorkflow together with Breeze coils reduces the number of positioning steps and accelerates your daily exam workflow.

ติดต่อเรา

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 42 cm (Landscape mode)
  • 55 cm (Portrait mode)
Weight
  • 1.3 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 58.6 cm * 50.3 cm * 4 cm
Main Applications
  • Thorax, abdomen, pelvis, lower peripherals, cardiac and body oncology
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 42 cm (Landscape mode)
  • 55 cm (Portrait mode)
Weight
  • 1.3 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 42 cm (Landscape mode)
  • 55 cm (Portrait mode)
Weight
  • 1.3 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 58.6 cm * 50.3 cm * 4 cm
Main Applications
  • Thorax, abdomen, pelvis, lower peripherals, cardiac and body oncology

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด