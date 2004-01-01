USB Type-A to USB-C cable that connects to the Lumify iOS Power Module for charging. Contains one charge cable.
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lightning to USB-C flex cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using the Lumify iOS Mounting Plate. Contains one Flex cable.
Philips designed protective phone cases for iPhone 11/XR which allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module. Contains one Philips designed iPhone case for 11/XR models.
The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to either one of the cases (iPhone, iPad) or the mounting plate during use. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate. Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.
Mounting plate with attached adhesive. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module with an iOS device that is not compatible with our provided cases or your personal iOS device case. Contains one mounting plate.
Lightning to USB-C rigid cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using either the iPhone or iPad cases. Rigid cable ensures secure & reliable connection between Lumify iOS Power Module & iOS device. Contains one rigid cable.
