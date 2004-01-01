X8-2t HCFUS9354 xMATRIX TEE Transducer

Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology. 8 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range that images in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector