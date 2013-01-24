หน้าแรก
Electrode set, 3-lead

Electrode set, 3-lead Mini-clip, AAMI

ECG accessories

Unshielded 3 lead mini-clip AAMI 0.45m. Mini-clip lead sets for neonatal use. Purple color coded wire leadset with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Replaces old M1608A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1668A; M1669A; M1663A; M1949A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Child
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • No
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
