Electrode set, 3-lead Mini-clip, AAMI ECG accessories

Unshielded 3 lead mini-clip AAMI 0.7m. Mini-clip lead sets for neonatal use. Purple color coded wire leadset with easy to manage wires. Package 1 set per bag. Replaces old M1609A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A