Electrode set, 3-lead Mini-clip, AAMI ECG accessories ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Unshielded 3 lead mini-clip AAMI 0.7m. Mini-clip lead sets for neonatal use. Purple color coded wire leadset with easy to manage wires. Package 1 set per bag. Replaces old M1609A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A
Show all features Show less features
Show all documentation Show less documentation ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set Patient Application Application Site Lead Set Length Number of Leads Shielded Electrode Attachment Method Color Coding Product details
Product details Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077 Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment Product Category Product Type Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use CE Certified Package Weight Packaging Unit Not manufactured with natural rubber latex Minimum Shelf Life Sterile OR Non-Sterile Use with Other Supplies ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set Patient Application Application Site Product details
Product details Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077 Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Show all specifications Show less specifications
Show all related products Show less related products Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด