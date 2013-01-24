หน้าแรก
Philips - คลิกที่นี่เพื่อไปที่หน้าหลัก

คำค้นหา

Radiotranslucent Socket Leadwires ECG grabber Lead Set

Radiotranslucent Socket Leadwires ECG grabber IEC/AAMI, radiolucent

Lead Set

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Unshielded black 5-lead set with safety grabber connectors. Grabber termination, radiolucent, 5 individual wires. AAMI and IEC color coding for 3 and 5-lead monitoring with Philips CMS trunk cables: M1668A and M1669A. Packaged with 5 individual wires.

ติดต่อเรา

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862231, 862439, 862108, M2601B, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A; M1949A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.4 m (4.6')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • No
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand