5-lead ECG AAMI/IEC

Trunk Cable

With 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 5-lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9 ft.).

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 860335, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M1649A
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .180 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1971A (989803125851), M1645A (989803145001), M1974A (989803125871), 989803173131
