Multifunction Adult/Child Electrode Pads Radiolucent

Pads

Disposable radiolucent adult/child multifunction pads with plug-style connector for both AEDs and manual defibrillators.

Documentation

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M5500B, M3860A, M3861A, M3535A, M3536A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.265
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 10 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M3508A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • > 10
Conductor Surface Area
  • 75 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 15° - 35°C (59° - 95°F)
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

