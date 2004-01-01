คำค้นหา

Wall Mount Bracket

Accessories

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

The Wall Mount Bracket is designed specifically for holding a Philips defibrillator and its accessories. The defibrillator's carrying case can be tethered to the Wall Mount Bracket with a breakaway Secure-Pull Seal (M3859A), to discourage tampering. A broken seal indicates that the defibrillator has been used or removed from the Wall Mount and accessories may need to be replenished.

ติดต่อเรา

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .600 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 mount
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .600 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 mount
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด