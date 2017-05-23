คำค้นหา

Secure plastic pull seal for attaching defibrillator case to wall mount or cabinet. Seal intended to deter theft and indicates tampering, yet is easy to “break away” for use during an emergency. Recommended for all customers purchasing wall mount brackets. 10 pack.

Documentation

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Package Weight
  • .025
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = set of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

