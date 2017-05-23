คำค้นหา

HeartStart switchless internal paddles adapter cable

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M4735A, M3535A, M3536A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Paddles
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .250
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 adapter
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M4741A; M4742A; M4743A; M4744A; M1741A; M1742A; M1743A; M1744A
Defibrillation Paddles
Defibrillation Paddles
Internal or External
  • Internal
Patient Application
  • Infant; Child; Adult
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

