คำค้นหา

Internal Paddles 6.0cm Switched

Paddles

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Switched internal adult defibrillator paddles with one-piece handle and electrode

ติดต่อเรา

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, 861290, 866199, 867172
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Paddles
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 2.280
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M4740A
Defibrillation Paddles
Defibrillation Paddles
Internal or External
  • Internal
Patient Application
  • Adult
Paddle Size
  • 6.0 cm (2.4'') diameter
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, 861290, 866199, 867172
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Defibrillation Paddles
Defibrillation Paddles
Internal or External
  • Internal
Patient Application
  • Adult
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, 861290, 866199, 867172
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Paddles
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 2.280
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M4740A
Defibrillation Paddles
Defibrillation Paddles
Internal or External
  • Internal
Patient Application
  • Adult
Paddle Size
  • 6.0 cm (2.4'') diameter
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด