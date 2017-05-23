คำค้นหา

Children under 8 years or weighing less than 55 pounds (25 kg), including infants, should be treated using HeartStart Infant/Child SMART Pads. These pads instruct the defibrillator to reduce the energy of its shock from 150 to 50 Joules (J). The Infant/Child Pads cartridge is marked with an indication of the appropriate weight and with a teddy bear icon for easy identification.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .350 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 = 1 set
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt; 25 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 85 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 10° - 43°C
