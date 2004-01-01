คำค้นหา

Replacement Adult Training Pads with Replaceable Seal

AED Training Materials

Replacement Adult Training Pads for HeartStart Trainer. Lets you replace spent training pads inside your Training Pads cartridge economically, without the need to purchase a whole new Training Cartridge.

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5073A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .050
Packaging Unit
  • foil envelope
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months in envelope
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

