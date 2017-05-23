Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.