IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Penlon Prima SP3 Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Penlon Anesthesia Machine.

Features
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

  • Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
  • Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

