Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Remote SpeedPoint Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system.

Features
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

