GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).