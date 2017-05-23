คำค้นหา

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Flat Screen Countertop Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount one or two Remote Displays.

Features
Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter

Philips Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter

Philips Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

