Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.