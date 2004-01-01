คำค้นหา

TeleMon Wall Mount

Mounting solution

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips TeleMon patient monitor to a wall.

ติดต่อเรา
Features
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.
Click here for more information
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.
Click here for more information
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.
  • Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount
  • Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
See all features
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.
Click here for more information
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.
Click here for more information
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Contact GCX for options available to adapt wall channels to headwall systems.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด