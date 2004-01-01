TeleMon Wall Mount

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.